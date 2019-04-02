Regional arts and education centers launch Accessibility for All portal

Eleven cultural and education institutions across Fairfield County have collaborated on Accessibility for All, a new online portal that goes live today.

Accessibility for All is designed to provide information on how each institution can accommodate guests with special needs. The participating organizations also include information regarding ongoing programs and upcoming events, along with contact information for individuals in charge of accessibility at the institution.

Accessibility for All was organized by The Maritime Aquarium of Norwalk with a $25,000 grant from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation

“Our thought was, rather than families and service providers having to hunt and peck around all of our websites, each of which is designed differently, let’s assemble the information in the same format so you can look at what each institution is offering and you can see from page to page the same type of information presented the same way, with links to the appropriate information on each of our websites,” said Tom Naiman, Maritime Aquarium director of education and volunteers.

In addition to The Maritime Aquarium, the other participants in Accessibility for All are The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum of Ridgefield, The Audubon Center in Greenwich, The Bruce Museum of Greenwich, The Connecticut Audubon Society of Fairfield, Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo of Bridgeport, The Discovery Museum of Bridgeport, Earthplace of Westport, EverWonder Children’s Museum of Newtown, The Stamford Museum & Nature Center and The Stepping Stones Museum for Children of Norwalk.