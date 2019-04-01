Steven Williams named CEO of PepsiCo Foods North America

PepsiCo Inc. has named Steven Williams as CEO of PepsiCo Foods North America, which includes Frito-Lay North America and Quaker Foods North America. He replaces Vivek Sankaran, who is leaving the Purchase-based company to become president and CEO at Albertsons Cos. Inc.

Williams was previously senior vice president and chief commercial officer for Frito-Lay’s U.S. operations. Before that, he served as division vice president for the eastern division of Frito-Lay, as global senior vice president of PepsiCo’s Walmart business and as head of sales for a number of PepsiCo’s largest food and beverage brands. Williams joined PepsiCo in 2001 as part the company’s acquisition of the Quaker Oats Co., which he joined in 1997.

“Steven is the ideal leader for our North America food businesses, and his appointment is a testament to our strong bench of talent,” said PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta. “He has deep knowledge of the industry and our business, and we will greatly benefit from his inspirational leadership, broad customer knowledge, intimacy with consumer trends and experience developing talent as we build on our already strong foundation.”