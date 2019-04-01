Jeff Malach joins Reich Bros as managing director

Reich Bros Structured Finance LLC has announced the appointment of Jeff Malach as a managing director and member of the White Plains-based company’s investment committee.

Prior to joining Reich Bros, Malach was head of capital markets at Barnett Capital in Chicago, where he focused on the capital structuring of the company’s business lines and developed and ran its commercial real estate bridge lending platform. Before that, he was the regional vice president for B2R Finance, a Blackstone Group company.

“I am excited to join Reich Bros Finance to help expand their product offering to borrowers,” Malach said. “While competitive, we believe there is a significant opportunity for opportunistic lenders to finance real estate owners and developers in need of short-term capital. In addition, we should be able to offer an attractive offering to Reich Bros Finance’s core M&E borrower seeking additional capital.”