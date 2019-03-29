The UNTUCKit chain of casual men’s and women’s apparel will open its first Westchester retail store sometime this year at The Westchester in White Plains.

The new store is one of seven UNTUCKit outlets opening at Simon Property Group malls around the country, following the opening of seven stores in 2018. John Rulli, president of Simon Malls, praised the brand for being “exactly the type of smart, stylish and innovative brand that resonates with our shoppers.”

No date has been announced for The Westchester store’s opening. Within the wider region, UNTUCKit also operates a store at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, but it has yet to enter the Fairfield County market.