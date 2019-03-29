Xerox names Anne Marie Squeo chief communications and brand officer

Xerox Corp. has hired journalist-turned-marketing specialist Anne Marie Squeo as senior vice president and chief communications and brand officer, a newly created position.

Squeo comes to the Norwalk-headquartered Xerox from IBM, where she held vice

president positions for corporate communications and the Watson and cloud computing divisions. Prior to that, she was head of corporate communications at Netflix, managing director at 30 Point Strategies and vice president of communications at Lockheed Martin. Earlier in her career, she was a business journalist at The Wall Street Journal and was part of the team that won the 2000 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting for a series of articles looking at U.S. defense spending and military deployment after the end of the Cold War.

“Anne Marie’s strategic focus and expertise across communications and marketing are essential as we reposition Xerox for long-term growth and success,” said Xerox Vice Chairman and CEO John Visentin. “She will work closely with our team to drive a greater understanding and excitement about our transition to digital from physical and how we will lead and disrupt existing and new markets.”