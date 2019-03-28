NYP Lawrence’s Fosina named chairman-elect of ACHE

Michael J. Fosina, president of NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, has been elected the 2019–20 chairman-elect of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), an international professional society.

Fosina, who is also senior vice president at NewYork-Presbyterian in New York City, will serve the first part of a three-year ACHE leadership term as chairman-elect, followed by serving one year as ACHE chairman and then one more year as immediate past chairman. Fosina has served on the ACHE Board of Governors since 2016 and was the ACHE regent for New York–Metropolitan New York from 2013 to 2016.

A New Rochelle resident, Fosina has been president of NYP Lawrence Hospital since 2015. He also serves as an advisory board member for the University of Delaware, College of Health Sciences and on the boards of Silvercrest Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation and LiveOn NY (Council of Senior Centers), and he is also an active fellow in the New York Academy of Medicine.