Ex-CBS exec Susan Levison to head WWE Studios

WWE has announced the appointment of television executive Susan Levison as senior vice president and head of WWE Studios.

Levison was previously senior vice president of alternative programming at CBS Television Studios, where she was responsible for all unscripted development and production across the network’s cable, streaming and digital platforms.

Earlier, Levison was at VH1 as executive vice president of original programming and production, where she oversaw more than 350 hours of original programming and development each year. Earlier in her career, she helped to launch FishBowl Worldwide Media, a production company that developed scripted and unscripted series for cable networks including Bravo, Discovery, TruTV, Animal Planet, Fuse and VH1.

WWE Studios is the Stamford-headquartered company’s multiplatform content division that develops and produces scripted and nonscripted series, documentaries, animated programming and feature films. Its latest endeavor, the feature film “Fighting with My Family,” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and opened theatrically last month to positive reviews and strong box office returns.

“I could not be more excited to join WWE Studios,” Levison said. “This is a massive brand with a passionate worldwide audience and there are endless opportunities for WWE Studios to become a leading content provider around the world.”