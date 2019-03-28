Constance Vickers named Bridgeport’s legislative liason

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim has named Constance Vickers as the city’s director of legislative affairs. In this role, Vickers will serve as Bridgeport’s liaison with state government.

Vickers was previously alumni and events coordinator at Housatonic Community College. Before that, she was the director of grants and foundation relationships at Boys & Girls Club of Stamford Inc. She is also a board member of the Black Rock Farmers Market and a founding member of the Thrive Young Professionals, an affiliate of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council.

Vickers replaces Av Harris, who left Ganim’s administration last month to become director of communications and legislative affairs for the Connecticut Department of Public Health.