Houlihan Lawrence reports $6.7M in Lower Westchester commercial sales  

Dudley’s Parkview Restaurant and Bar and the adjacent 80-slip Polychrom Marina have been sold for $3.7 million, according to an announcement this morning by Houlihan Lawrence Commercial Group, which handled the sale.

Bryan Lanza of the Klein Lanza Sales Team at Houlihan represented both buyer and seller.

Dudley’s is next to Hudson Park and Beach in New Rochelle and has been operating since 1920.

“The new owner plans to keep the restaurant and business running as-is for the foreseeable future,” Lanza said. The seller, Electra Davis, will remain along with her sons, Neil and Brett, to support the transition.

The restaurant has been known for its live music, beer, burgers and seafood and occasionally has been the location for radio station WVOX’s St. Patrick’s Day broadcasts. Scenes for the Showtime series “City on a Hill” with Kevin Bacon were filmed there early in February.

Houlihan’s announcement reported on three other sales in which Lanza and the Klein Lanza team represented both sides.

Two were in Yonkers and involved the $790,000 sale of a 3,000-square-foot building with a fully built-out restaurant at 30-32 N. Broadway and an industrial-zoned property at 285 Saw Mill River Road which was sold for $1,925,000. The building has more than 30,000 square feet of total area on three floors. The new owner plans to use part of the property and lease out an auto repair shop, car sales lot and more than 2,000 square feet of office space.

In Mount Vernon, a 2,000-square-foot warehouse-type building with 17-foot ceilings at 13 South 6th Ave. sold for $350,000.

Houlihan did not disclose the names of the buyers and sellers in its announcement. The firm has 30 offices with more than 1,300 agents serving Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Columbia, Ulster and Greene counties in New York and Fairfield and Litchfield counties in Connecticut.