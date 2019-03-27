370 W. Main St. in Stamford sells for $5.5M

The 59,199-square-foot commercial property at 370 W. Main St. in Stamford has been sold for $5.5 million.

The property, which had been used for document storage and includes three street-level retail businesses, has been repurposed as a self-storage center. Louis Zuckerman and Patrick Colwell of CBRE represented property owner, Storage Works LLC, and also procured the buyer, 370 West Main LLC.

“The demand for self-storage facilities has grown significantly in the Stamford area, due in part to the addition of so many new residential apartments,” Zuckerman said. “The new owner, a professional investor from New York City, plans to reposition the property for self-storage use, bringing a welcome addition of new capital to the local area.”