Terry Kearney named CFO at Houlihan Lawrence

Houlihan Lawrence has announced the hiring of Terry Kearney as CFO.

Kearney was previously a full-time consultant for BH&G Rand Realty before joining the Rye Brook-based brokerage. Before that, she was regional director of finance for NRT Eastern Seaboard and vice president Realogy Holdings Corp. and vice president/director of finance for Burgdorff ERA.

Houlihan Lawrence also announced the promotions of Deborah Doern and Jeff Kelly to regional vice president. Doern was formerly a brokerage manager in the firm’s Larchmont office and Kelly held the same title in the Darien office.