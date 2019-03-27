Bruno DiFabio opens Lord of the Pies in Greenwich

Bruno DiFabio has returned to the Fairfield County dining scene with the opening of Lord of the Pies at 1 Grigg St. along the Greenwich Avenue shopping district.

Lord of the Pies will offer traditional New York-style pizza, along with pasta, salads and hero sandwiches. It will also offer a Detroit-style pizza, which is made in a triple fermented dough process and is twice-baked in a steel pan with a caramelized Asiago cheese crust. DiFabio noted that only a limited amount of Detroit-style pizzas will be available because of the lengthy process required to create them.

“It’s worth the time and effort,” said DiFabio a six-time World Pizza Champion. “Not only does this allow for an incredible flavor profile, but because we allow the yeast to live in the dough for a long period of time, it breaks down complex starches in the flour which is something your stomach would have to do. Hence, our pizza is far more digestible.”

Lord of the Pies marks a comeback for DiFabio, who has maintained ownership interests in a number of pizzerias in Fairfield and Westchester counties. Last October, he pleaded guilty to evading approximately $816,000 in taxes for the years 2013 to 2015, and in January he was removed as owner of The Village Tavern in Ridgefield. Earlier this month, DiFabio branched into the Detroit market with the opening of Mootz Pizzeria and Bar, which operates as a cashless restaurant that only accepts credit or debit card payments.