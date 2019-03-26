Combe Inc. expands Vagisil brand with skin-sensitive products

White Plains-based Combe Inc. has announced the expansion of its Vagisil of feminine

products to include Scentsitive Scents Dry Wash spray and Bath Bombs, which are designed for women who normally avoid scented products due to skin sensitivity or allergies.

According to the company, both products are free of methylisothiazolinone (MIT) preservatives and are offered in the skin-friendly scents White Jasmine and Peach Blossom. Scentsitive Scents Dry Wash is promoted as being pH-friendly and hypoallergenic while Scentsitive Scents Bath Bombs contains coconut oil and shea butter.

“Our Scentsitive Scents Dry Wash and Bath Bombs are the latest developments in a legacy of women’s intimate health products that have spanned three generations in my family,” said Vagisil CEO Keech Combe Shetty. “Our dry wash and bath bombs are uniquely designed with insights we have gained from women across all ages and stages. We remain committed to normalizing conversations about vaginal health and advocating for change.”