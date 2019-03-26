Home Consumer Goods Tommy Hilfiger closing New York City, Miami stores

Tommy Hilfiger closing New York City, Miami stores

Kevin Zimmerman
Fashion designer and Greenwich resident Tommy Hilfiger has closed his 22,000-square-foot global flagship store at 681 Fifth Ave., and will close another store on Collins Avenue in Miami on April 28.

Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Sport activewear. Photo via usa.tommy.com

Daniel Grieder, CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, told WWD: “In line with our strategic objective to further reach and engage with digitally savvy North American consumers, we will focus on next-generation retail experiences and partnerships to stay ahead of today’s continuously changing shopping habits and preferences.

“Leveraging our store-of-the-future concepts rolled out in the global retail landscape, going forward North America will be the lighthouse region to develop and test new modular, digitally-infused retail concepts,” Grieder added.

Other big-name stores that have left Fifth Avenue over the past few years include Polo Ralph Lauren, Lord & Taylor, Abercrombie & Fitch, Henri Bendel and The Gap.

 

