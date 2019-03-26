PepsiCo debuts ‘Art Through Technology’ design for LIFEWTR

PepsiCo’s LIFEWTR brand of premium bottled water is celebrating digital creativity with “Art Through Technology,” the seventh in its series of packaging designs.

The newly released Series 7 bottles features work from digital artists Andrew Benson of the San Francisco Art Institute, Zach Lieberman of New York’s Hunter College and Parsons School of Design, and Sara Ludy of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

In announcing the series, Purchase-based PepsiCo noted that consumers can use a QR code on the product’s label or access the ar.LIFEWTR.com website “to bring bottle art to life and even capture immersive selfies to make images on their own,” provided they have the Facebook app installed on their smartphone.

To date, LIFEWTR has highlighted more than 20 artists on its product packaging, with previous series focusing on public art, women in art, emerging fashion design, arts in education, art beyond borders and diversity in design.

“As art and technology become increasingly intertwined, Series 7 represents the future of art innovation and provides brand fans with a new lens through which to view the world,” said Stacy Taffet, vice president of the water portfolio at PepsiCo. “From LIFEWTR’s recent in-room AR partnership with Marriott Hotels to our newest bottle designs and in-store AR experiences at Whole Foods and other retailers nationwide, we are excited to continue providing consumers with exciting new ways to experience art through technology.”

PepsiCo added that the Series 7 products will be part of its new expansion into Whole Foods Markets retailers across New England, Florida and northern California, and the company plans to host in-store product demonstrations and giveaways in these stores.