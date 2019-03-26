XPO Logistics makes investment in Greenwich nonprofit Girls With Impact

XPO Logistics has made an unspecified financial commitment to Girls With Impact, the Greenwich nonprofit that offers the nation’s only live, online entrepreneurship program specifically for teen girls.

The investment by XPO, also based in Greenwich, will make it possible for 15 high school students to take live, after-school classes through a “mini-MBA” online program this year. In addition, the girls will spend a day with XPO’s senior women leaders when they visit the company’s headquarters.

“Our mission is to equip girls with the skills to become tomorrow’s CEOs and innovators, and our partnership with XPO allows us to expand our reach in 2019,” said Girls With Impact CEO Jennifer Openshaw. “We’ve found that when our students develop their own ventures aligned with their passions, it fuels their desire to learn more, become leaders and impact their future success and their world.”