Ex-Bridgeport nonprofit exec Hulburt named CT agricultural commissioner

Gov. Ned Lamont has named Bryan Hurlburt, a former state representative and nonprofit executive, to become commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Agriculture.

Hurlburt is currently executive director of the Connecticut Farm Bureau Association. Before taking the helm of that organization, he was senior vice president of program operations at Wholesome Wave, a Bridgeport-headquartered nonprofit focused on connecting underserved communities with affordable healthier food choices.

Earlier in his career, he was appointed by President Barack Obama as the Connecticut state executive director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency and was a four-term state representative for the 53rd district of Ashford, Tolland and Willington.

“Agriculture contributes $4 billion to our state’s economy and employs 21,000 people,” Hurlburt said. “I am looking forward to growing those numbers and supporting the small businesses that farm operations are.”