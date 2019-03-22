Carole Southall named executive director at Stamford’s Franklin Street Works

Franklin Street Works, a Stamford-based contemporary art space, has named Carole Southall as its new executive director. Southall succeeds Bonnie Wattles, who took on the executive director role at the New Canaan-based Alzheimer’s-focused nonprofit Hilarity for Charity.

Southall was previously director of development for the Westport Country Playhouse. Before that, she was regional director of development at the National Parks Conservation Association and executive vice president of resource development for the United Way of Western Connecticut.

“I am delighted that Carole Southall has joined Franklin Street Works as our executive director,” said Sharon Chrust, president of Franklin Street Works’ board of trustees. “Carole’s dynamic personality, strong track record in fundraising, and passion for contemporary art and social issues, makes her uniquely qualified to grow our reputation and take us to the next level as a regional leader in the visual arts.”