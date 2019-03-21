Gluten-free restaurant Little Beet Table coming to Greenwich

Greenwich’s dining scene will soon be home to Little Beet Table, a restaurant and bar serving 100 percent gluten-free food.

The Little Beet Table is set to open this spring at 376 Greenwich Ave., taking over the location of The National restaurant that went out of business following a fire in February 2017. Conceived by executive chef Matt Aita and chef Rich Perez, the establishment is being promoted as a “casually-chic eatery” with vegetable-focused meals and cocktails “that won’t leave anyone at the table pining for gluten.”

The Greenwich location for Little Beet Table will be the third for this establishment, following the 2014 launch of its New York City flagship and the 2016 opening of a Chicago eatery. Another LBT location is planned for later this year in Washington, D.C.