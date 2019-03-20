Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union TALENT winner

Lisa Bergenn has been awarded the Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union (MHV) Chairman’s Award for TALENT. The announcement was made by Gary Anderson, chairman of the board, who said “the value of the award is to encourage employees to go above and beyond and acknowledge employees’ dedication and commitment to MHV.”

TALENT is an acronym that represents the winning attributes of top performance, availability, leadership, energy, new vision and teamwork.

In presenting the award to Bergenn at the Feb, 27 board meeting, Anderson said, “MHV is very proud of its employees for their daily commitment to both internal and external member service. It’s important to let employees know just how much they contribute to the success of the credit union.”

Bergenn began her career with MHV in 2011 in the personal teller (PT) department and was promoted to work with the risk department in 2014. In her current role as a risk management, security/fraud specialist, she is responsible for monitoring daily alerts for fraudulent card transactions and checks, assisting with the security systems and report filing.

As Lisa’s manager, Jessica Fox, said, “Lisa is an exceptional employee. She is reliable and hard working. She puts her members and her team first and is always willing to lend a hand.”

A graduate of Kingston High School and SUNY Ulster, Bergenn is a member of the International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators.

Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union is a member-owned credit union that has served individuals and businesses throughout Ulster, Dutchess and Orange counties since 1963.