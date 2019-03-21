Judge prescribes 87 months in prison to Norwalk doc for health care fraud

Ramil Mansourov, a Darien resident who worked as a physician in Norwalk, has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton in New Haven to 7¼ years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for health care fraud and money laundering offenses.

Between 2014 and November 2016, the 49-year-old Mansourov, who had an office at Family Health Urgent Care, 235 Main St. in Norwalk, billed Medicaid nearly $5 million for home, office and nursing home visits that never took place. An investigation revealed that Mansourov used the funds for personal and business purposes and that he transferred some of the stolen funds to a bank account in Switzerland.

Judge Arterton ordered Mansourov to pay $4,994,027 in restitution, forfeit $50,000 and surrender his federal controlled substances registration to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Mansourov has been detained since July 13, 2017, when he was apprehended after fleeing to Canada. On Sept. 17, 2018, he pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud and one count of money laundering, having already pleaded guilty on June 25, 2018, to narcotics distribution and health care fraud offenses.

Patel admitted that he wrote hundreds of medically unnecessary prescriptions for oxycodone and hydrocodone, and received $158,523.95 from federal health programs as a result of this and related criminal conduct. On Oct. 12, 2018, he was sentenced to 54 months of imprisonment.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA’s New Haven Tactical Diversion Squad and the Norwalk Police Department, with the assistance of the Connecticut Office of the Attorney General. The DEA Tactical Diversion Squad includes officers from the Bristol, Hamden, Milford, Monroe, New Haven, Shelton, Wallingford and Wilton Police Departments.