Diageo’s Smirnoff vodka brand launches Fourth of July party promotion

The Fourth of July may be a few months away, but Diageo’s Smirnoff brand is jumpstarting the patriotic holiday celebration with the new promotion dubbed “Smirnoff Party Pitch.”

The promotion invites adults ages 25 and older to submit written proposals on how they would like to stage a Fourth of July party using Smirnoff Red, White & Berry vodka as the center of their festivities. Four finalists will be selected and each will bring their party pitches to life in a video, which will be judged by a celebrity panel consisting of reality television stars Alyssa Edwards and Ryan Serhant, comic Nicole Byer and YouTuber-turned-actress Megan Batoon.

The winning video pitch will be transformed into what Smirnoff calls “an epic celebration” for the winner, with the runners-up each receiving $2,500 and gift prizes.

The submission period runs through March 27 via the contest website. Norwalk-headquartered Diageo is returning its Smirnoff Red, White & Berry to stores as a limited-edition vodka in April.

“The Smirnoff Party Pitch contest is all about bringing people together to celebrate inclusive, good times,” said Stephanie Pavone, brand manager at Smirnoff. “As a brand dedicated to unpretentious fun, we believe that no matter who you are or who you are with – you can always enjoy quality, affordable vodka. This Fourth of July, we’re taking that belief to the next level by equipping our fans with everything they need to fulfill their party vision with the drink of summer: Smirnoff Red, White & Berry.”