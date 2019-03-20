Elk Homes tops off Colonial Court apartment building in Pelham

They called it a “topping off,” but there was no formal topping off ceremony on March 19 involving signing a steel beam and raising an American flag at the top of Colonial Court, a 16-unit luxury building under construction at 8 Boulevard West in Pelham.

The developer, Rye-based Elk Homes, explained that this particular topping off consisted of finishing the final floor and roof of the building, which it characterized as a milestone for the project.

It plans to have a model apartment ready for visitors in May with the building to be fully open at some point during the summer.

“We anticipate strong demand for these new homes, especially given the ‘live, work, play’ model people are looking for today,” said Gary Hirsch, chairman of Elk Homes. It is being positioned as a transit-oriented development. The building is near the Metro-North train station, Pelham Picture House, public library, restaurants and stores.

The building will have one-, two- and three-bedroom rental apartments ranging in size from 1,200 to 2,200 square feet. Amenities will include a pet spa, fitness center and rooftop terrace with views of the Manhattan skyline. It describes the apartments as having high-end finishes throughout including spa baths, Viking appliances in the kitchens, walk-in closets and private terraces.

Hirsch said that this will be “an exciting housing alternative that does not yet exist in Pelham and will be well-received by the community.” He said that pricing for the units has not yet been established.

Colonial Court is the fourth residential development by Elk Homes. Its previous three were in Mamaroneck: the six-unit Harbor Court at 108 Mamaroneck Ave.; the 13-unit Marina Court at 422 Boston Post Road; and the three townhome Coastal Court at 128 Library Lane.

The company also has a portfolio of single-family homes in Westchester and Fairfield County, Connecticut, which offers for rent. Examples of the larger of these are a seven-bedroom, 7,024-square-foot home with six full baths on Fox Meadow Road in Scarsdale and a seven-bedroom, 5,500-square-foot home with five full baths on Dandy Drive in Cos Cob. Elk says it is well known to major relocation companies, corporate human resource departments and real estate brokers and that among the rental clients are overseas executives on assignment in the U.S.