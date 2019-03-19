Danbury Housing Authority exec director Carolyn Sistrunk to retire

Carolyn Sistrunk, who has been the executive director of the Housing Authority of the City of Danbury since 2004, will retire on Aug. 31.

Sistrunk has also been president and chairman of the Board of Directors of Danbury Housing Development Corp. since 2016.

“We are thankful for the work of Ms. Sistrunk and her team in turning around the Housing Authority of the City of Danbury to the benefit of our resident community,” said HACD Chairman Dom Chieffalo. The organization said it expects to employ an outside firm to conduct the search for Sistrunk’s replacement.

The HACD, which is primarily funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, serves the 10 towns surrounding Danbury and administers state and federal public and housing choice voucher programs for 3,300 families.