Connecticut’s casinos post slot revenue declines

Connecticut’s chilly February weather did not help to drive people indoors into the warmth of the tribal casinos, with Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods reporting year-over-year declines in their respective slot revenues.

Last month, Mohegan Sun took in $43.5 million in slot revenue, a 7.1 percent decline from the $46.9 million level recorded one year earlier. The total amount that slot machine players wagered, also known as a handle, was $535.8 million in February, a 6.6 percent drop from the $573.9 million in February 2017. As part of the casino’s pact with the state for providing 25 percent of its slot revenue, Mohegan Sun ferried $10.8 million into the state’s coffers last month.

Over at Foxwoods, February’s slot revenue of $34.2 million was down 8 percent from the $37.1 million generated one year earlier. Foxwoods’ handle was $411.5 million, down from the $445.9 million of the previous year. Foxwoods’ 25 percent slot revenue contribution to the state totaled $8.5 million last month.

February marked the eighth consecutive month of declining slot revenues for the Connecticut casinos, a situation that can be attributed to increased casino competition from neighboring states.

The slot revenue news is the latest in a string of complications impacting the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribal nations that run the casinos – they are also dealing with the lingering state of limbo on their planned Tribal Winds Casino in East Windsor, which has been unable to proceed due to a lack of final approval from the U.S. Department of the Interior, coupled with a renewed effort spearheaded by MGM Resorts International to open Connecticut to casino ownership by nontribal entities.