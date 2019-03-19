Stamford’s Star Group names new president/CEO

Stamford home energy distributor and services provider Star Group has named a new president and CEO, part of several management changes related to the passing of President and CEO Steve Goldman in December.

Effective immediately, Jeffrey M. Woosnam is president and CEO; Jeffrey S. Hammond is named chief operating officer; and Joseph R. McDonald is named chief customer officer. Richard F. Ambury will continue in his role as executive vice president, CFO and treasurer.

Interim CEO Dan Donovan will step down from active management but remain a member of the board of directors of Kestrel Heat LLC, Star’s general partner, and will also serve as a consultant through April 30.

Woosnam, who joined Star in 1994, had been its senior vice president of southern operations since 2014; he was also appointed to the Kestrel board. Hammond, who most recently was senior vice president, northern operations, and McDonald, who most recently was senior vice president of sales, marketing and retention, have both been with the company since 2003.