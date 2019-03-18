Malibu Taco coming to Fairfield’s Post Road

Fairfield’s dining scene will soon have a new entry with Malibu Taco at 1177 Post Road.

The eatery promises to bring an “exciting yet balanced coastal California street food to a relaxed life-style taco bar.” Based in a mixed-use retail/office property anchored by a Webster Bank branch, Malibu Taco will include an outdoor patio overlooking the Post Road shopping district, along with a dining and bar room.

No opening date has been set for Malibu Taco, but the eatery’s website promises “unique meat, vegetable & seafood tacos, our stone oven fired open faced quesadillas or some simple street classics like grilled corn and guacamole – all served family style so everyone can grab a bite!”