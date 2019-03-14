New Rochelle nixes luxury car dealership – for now

The New Rochelle City Council has temporarily tabled a plan to replace the Stop & Shop at 28 Harrison St. with a luxury car dealership.

The move comes after community members vociferously objected to the car dealership plan. That scenario, proposed by New Roc Associates LP and Manhattan Motorcars Inc., involved an amendment to the mixed-use family entertainment zone to allow for car dealerships as a special permit use.

While the City Council left open the possibility of that proposal, it will also weigh other options.

Stop & Shop – which will continue to operate its store at 2425 Palmer Ave. – announced it would close the Harrison Street location last week.

“After a thorough review of the operating performance of our stores, we have made the difficult decision not to renew our lease at 28 Harrison St. in New Rochelle,” Stop & Shop officials said in a released statement. “Our intent is to operate the store through February 28, 2020, the end of the lease, after which we will close this location.”