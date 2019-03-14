HomeServe USA acquires D.C.-area contractor CroppMetcalfe

HomeServe USA, a Norwalk-headquartered provider of residential service plans, repair and installation services, has acquired CroppMetcalfe, a Fairfax, Virginia-based provider of HVAC, plumbing, electrical, pest control and home performance services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

CroppMetcalfe was founded in 1979 and serves customers in the District of Columbia and the surrounding Maryland and Northern Virginia suburbs. The company has won several regional contractor awards and also received Contracting Business Magazine’s Residential Contractor of the Year honors, the Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA) Residential Contractor of the Year Award and the Carrier President’s Award 12 years in a row.

This is HomeServe USA’s third acquisition within the past year, following its purchase of Ohio-based Geisel Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing Inc. in December and Staten Island-based Gregg Mechanical last July.

“As we explore opportunities to expand our home services business around the U.S., we’re laser-focused on finding companies with business traits similar to CroppMetcalfe and the other high-quality, well-respected companies we have acquired to date,” said John Kitzie, CEO of HomeServe North America.