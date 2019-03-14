Ex-Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst joins Cohen and Wolf

Tim Herbst, who served as Trumbull’s first selectman for eight years before making an unsuccessful bid to become the Republican Party’s 2018 nominee for governor, has joined the private sector as an attorney at Bridgeport law firm Cohen and Wolf PC.

“I will be concentrating my practice in the areas of land use and zoning, representing developers and opponents to development applications, as well as municipalities in administrative and litigation proceedings,” Herbst said. “Additionally, I will be working with my colleagues to address the needs of our clients in all practice areas.”

Herbst was elected Trumbull’s first selectman in 2009 at the age of 29. In 2014 he narrowly lost the race for state treasurer to Democrat Denise Nappier. Last year, he opted not to run for re-election as first selectman in order to pursue the Republican gubernatorial nomination, ultimately losing to former UBS Chief Financial Officer Bob Stefanowski in a five-person primary.