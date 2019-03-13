Newburgh fireworks company seeks $3M from competitor for alleged website theft

A fireworks company is suing a competitor for $3 million for allegedly stealing its website and diverting customers.

July 4 Ever Co. of Newburgh, owned by Vincent Esposito of Staten Island, and an affiliate owned by his brother, Anthony, sued Fireworks Extravaganza Inc. of Newburgh on March 5 in federal court in White Plains.

Though competitors, Vincent Esposito claims, he and his brother used Extravaganza’s services from time to time and they were friends with Extravaganza’s owner, John Sagaria, until a falling out in 2016.

Sagaria did not respond to an email message asking for comment, but his fireworks website tells a different story. There he says he had worked for July 4 Ever until 2010, when the company left the fireworks business. Then he formed Fireworks Extravaganza.

July 4 Ever has been shooting off fireworks in the tristate area for more than 20 years, according to the complaint. In 2002, Vincent Esposito says, he asked Sagaria and his Information Technology Corp. of Paramus, New Jersey, to create and maintain a website, and in 2003 to set up email accounts.

In 2007, Esposito agreed to let Sagaria switch servers but the paperwork, he claims, actually transferred July 4 Ever’s domain name to Sagaria’s company.

Sagaria allegedly advised Esposito that the transfer was a mistake and had been fixed. But in 2017, Esposito claims, he discovered that all web traffic and emails to his website were being diverted to Sagaria’s website.

As of today (March 13, 2019), entering the July4ever domain name takes one to Extravaganza’s website.

Esposito accuses Sagaria’s companies of trademark infringement, cyberpiracy, use of a name with intent to deceive, deceptive acts and conversion of assets.

He is demanding treble damages on at least $1 million in actual damages.

Esposito is represented by attorney Jared M. Lefkowitz of Manhattan.