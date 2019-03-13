Michael Guberti: Four ways to get more leads with Google Ads

According to the Google Economic Impact Report, “businesses generally make an average of $2 in revenue for every $1 they spend on Google Ads.” According to Wordstream, “the average small business using Google Ads spends between $9,000 and $10,000 per month on their Google paid search campaigns.”

In part, businesses use Google Ads because they can reach potential customers actively searching for a product or service. For example, if someone searches for a phrase like “massage Westchester County NY” (a phrase that gets searched between 100 and 1,000 times per month), you can reasonably assume that the person intends to engage with a massage business like a med spa. How can you reach people who want to become a customer of a business like yours? Here are four strategies to do just that.

Create More Than One Google Ad

You can split-test different words across different ads. Try using different phrases that emphasize the benefits customers can receive if they work with your business.

After your ads are running for a period of time, check the cost-per-result of each ad. Put your budget into the ads that are performing at the highest level and turn off the ones that are not resonating with your audience. For example, let’s say you’re running a Google Ads campaign to acquire people’s email addresses in exchange for a free report, video series or checklist. If you’re running two ads and one ad is acquiring email addresses for $10 per email address and the other ad is acquiring that contact information at a rate of $20 per email address, put your budget into the ad that is the most cost effective and turn off the other one.

Send People To A Mobile-Friendly Website

That Loads Quickly and Is Easy To Understand

If you’re using Google Ads to send people to your website, make sure your site is mobile-friendly, loads quickly and gives the viewer what the Google Ad promised.

More than half of Internet traffic was mobile in 2018. Therefore, you want to have a website that is responsive to mobile devices. Additionally, Market Research Company Forrester reports that “40 percent of consumers will wait no more than three seconds for a web page to render before abandoning the site.” Next, the message of your Google Ad and the page that people are brought to if they click on the Google Ad should be the same. This strategy is known as having a good marketing “scent” because the ad and website are saying the same thing.

Exclude Negative Keywords From Your Targeting

When dealing with Google Ads, “negative keywords” are words that you do not want your ad to show up for in Google’s search results. For example, if you’re a personal trainer looking to reach more potential clients, consider excluding negative keywords like “salary” and “jobs” from your targeting. That way, if someone types the phrase “personal trainer NY” into Google, your ad may show up. However, if they type in the phrases “personal trainer salary” or “personal trainer jobs” into Google, your ad won’t appear.

Add Sitelink Extensions To Your Google Ads

According to Google, “adding sitelinks boosts the average click-through rate on an ad by 10 to 20 percent” yet “many advertisers aren’t taking advantage of this excellent feature.” Therefore, you can create Google Ads that stand out from your competitors by adding sitelink extensions. Among other pages, you can link to your company’s About Us page, Services, Blog and Contact Us page.

Bringing It All Together

Google Ads can help you reach people actively looking for a product or service just like yours. Leverage these four strategies to reach more potential customers on Google, the world’s largest search engine.

Michael Guberti is the founder of Michael Guberti’s Digital Marketing Services, a full-service digital marketing agency. He can be reached at michael@michaelguberti.com.