Bow Tie Cinemas upgrading pair of Stamford movie theaters

Bow Tie Cinemas, the family-owned movie theater chain based in Ridgefield, is renovating the Majestic 6 (118 Summer St.) and Landmark 9 (101 Broad St.) theaters in Stamford, with electric recliners, a full bar and extended menu items.

The latest “Bow Tie Ultimate” upgrades follow similar transformations at its Norwalk and Trumbull theaters.

“We are proud to be the first movie theater company to bring luxury recliner seating and in-seat full bar and restaurant service to movie theaters in Fairfield County with our Bow Tie Cinemas Ultimate concept,” said Bow Tie owner Ben Moss, who cited “overwhelmingly positive customer response” in Norwalk as a major factor in expanding the redesign to Stamford.

Both theaters will stay open during the phased renovations. Upgrades to the Majestic have already begun on three of its six screens, with all work projected to be finished by summer. Work at the Landmark will begin “in a few months,” Moss said.

Renovations will also include new restrooms and lobby décor.

Bow Tie Cinemas has operated both theaters since November 2006.