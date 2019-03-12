Elisabeth Haub School of Law achieves No.1 ranking for environmental law

Pace University announced this morning that its Elisabeth Haub School of Law was number one in the country for environmental law by the latest U.S. News and World Report rankings. It was tied for first place with Northwestern School of Law at Lewis & Clark College.

“Our environmental law program, which trains attorneys for this critically important field, has long done world-recognized work,” said Pace President Marvin Krislov. “It is fitting that it’s now the top-ranked program in the country. Congratulations to our law school’s faculty, staff, and students on this much-deserved recognition, and thanks to the Haub family for their commitment to the environment and to the law school.”

The school, located on Pace’s White Plains campus, is only one of two law schools worldwide to be a member of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. The membership allows students to draft memoranda, debate issues and attend meetings, including the World Conservation Congress and U.S. National Committee meetings.

“For the past four decades, our environmental law program has led the way in training environmental defenders and advocates who have gone on to serve in law firms, government agencies and NGOs across the globe,” Dean Horace Anderson said. “We are proud that in our program’s 40thanniversary year, the scholarship of our faculty, the quality of our teaching and the experiential learning opportunities we provide to our students has propelled us to the top of the field.”

The school offers more than 40 environmental law courses. Its newest program, the Food and Beverage Law Clinic, was established in 2017 to provide transactional legal services to small and medium-size farms, food and beverage entrepreneurs, and nonprofit organizations seeking to improve food systems across the region.