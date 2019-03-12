Home Consumer Goods Sephora to open store at SoNo Collection mall

Sephora to open store at SoNo Collection mall

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE

The cosmetics and personal care retailer Sephora announced that it will open its first Norwalk store at the new SoNo Collection mall.

SephoraThe SoNo Collection outlet is the only Connecticut location in Sephora’s rollout of 35 new retail stores planned for this year, which the company stated is part of a strategy of enhancing online sales with a brick-and-mortar presence. “At Sephora, we are constantly working to further enhance, personalize and simplify the omnichannel experience for our clients, so the connection between the physical and digital is virtually seamless and highly customized at every touchpoint,” said Mary Beth Laughton, Sephora’s executive vice president of omni retail.

Within Fairfield County, the company operates stores in the malls at Danbury, Stamford and Trumbull as well as a location on Greenwich Avenue. Sephora will be one of nearly 100 retailers at the SoNo Collection, which is set to open in October.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here