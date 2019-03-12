The cosmetics and personal care retailer Sephora announced that it will open its first Norwalk store at the new SoNo Collection mall.

The SoNo Collection outlet is the only Connecticut location in Sephora’s rollout of 35 new retail stores planned for this year, which the company stated is part of a strategy of enhancing online sales with a brick-and-mortar presence. “At Sephora, we are constantly working to further enhance, personalize and simplify the omnichannel experience for our clients, so the connection between the physical and digital is virtually seamless and highly customized at every touchpoint,” said Mary Beth Laughton, Sephora’s executive vice president of omni retail.

Within Fairfield County, the company operates stores in the malls at Danbury, Stamford and Trumbull as well as a location on Greenwich Avenue. Sephora will be one of nearly 100 retailers at the SoNo Collection, which is set to open in October.