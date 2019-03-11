FujiFilm leases office/flex space in Trumbull

FujiFilm North America Group has leased 3,976 square feet of office/flex space at 204 Spring Hill Road in Trumbull.

According to Jon Angel, president of Angel Commercial LLC, 204 Spring Hill Road is a 40,705-square-foot office/flex building less than one mile from the Route 25 Connector.

“There is only one space left in this building that is available for lease,” said Angel, who represented the landlord, Trefoil Park Properties LLC, in the FujiFilm transaction, noting that that space is 7,146 square feet.