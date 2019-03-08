State Rep. Charlie Stallworth to run for mayor of Bridgeport

State Rep. Charlie Stallworth has become the latest Democrat to announce plans to run for mayor of Bridgeport.

Stallworth, who is also pastor of the East End Baptist Tabernacle Church, will make an official launch of his campaign on Sunday at the Creative Venue at 40 Logan St.

Stallworth has served in the state legislature since 2011 and was a prominent supporter of Ganim’s 2015 political comeback campaign. Ganim provided Stallworth with a job as special adviser following his election, but he quit the job after two years when the two men had political differences.

Stallworth is the third Democrat and the third African-American to announce plans for the Bridgeport mayoralty, joining state Sen. Marilyn Moore and activist Tony Barr, who was petitioning candidate for mayor in the 2015 election; Bridgeport has never had a person of color as its mayor. Ganim has yet to announce whether he will seek another term as mayor.