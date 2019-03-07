Ridgefield and Harrison named among nation’s safest municipalities

Fairfield County and Westchester were well represented in the 2019 edition of Safewise’s 100 Safest Cities in America.

Using a data analysis of 2017 crime report statistics from the Federal Bureau of Investigations while measuring municipalities with populations between 15,000 and 100,000, Safewise determined Ridgefield to be the second safest location in the nation. Ridgefield was one of three municipalities on Safewise’s list that had no reported violent crime during 2017. Across the border, the town of Harrison was named fourth safest city with a violent crime rate of 0.035 per 1,000 residents.

Other regional municipalities cited by Safewise were New Canaan (14th), Darien (25th), Brookfield (35th), Westport (36th), Wilton (48th), Eastchester (66th), Carmel (74th), Bedford (78th) and Rye (97th).

Hopkinton, Massachusetts, topped the list as the nation’s safest city, and Connecticut contributed 14 locations to this year’s list. Safewise also pointed out that 59 percent of its safest cities have a median income over $100,000 while only two cities – Laguna Woods, California, and Manchester, New Jersey – were below the national median income of $57,652.