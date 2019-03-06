Trudy Dujardin has joined the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum (LMMM) Board of Trustees in Norwalk.

According to Patsy Brescia, LMMM chairman of the board, “We are thrilled that Trudy Dujardin has joined the museum’s board of trustees. Ms. Dujardin’s knowledge of the arts, design expertise and community outreach will be of great service to the mansion and the board as we continue to build support for this national historic landmark.”

Dujardin, a Norwalk resident, creates distinctive interiors for some of the world’s most discerning clientele. From the traditional to the contemporary, from casual beach houses to chic city pieds-a-terre, her firm’s clean, refined aesthetic marries the finest custom furniture, original art and antiques, sustainable materials and natural finishes with timeless style.

A LEED-accredited professional, with a specialty in interior design and construction, Dujardin serves as an adjunct professor at Fairfield University; is the author of “Comfort Zone: Creating the Eco-Elegant Interior” (Pointed Leaf Press, New York); and is a member of the American Society of Interior Design’s College of Fellows, the highest distinction an interior designer can receive. The Design Futures Council named her a senior fellow, a rare designation she shares with Al Gore and Robert Stern. She has also served on the International Board of the Joslyn Castle Institute for Sustainable Communities and is a member of the U.S. Green Building Council. She creates interiors worldwide from her offices in Westport and Nantucket.