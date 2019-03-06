Webster Bank debuts student loan refinancing service

Webster Bank has begun offering a student loan refinancing service designed to help recent college graduates pay down their loans.

The service offers no-fee refinancing for both federal and private student loans. Qualified borrowers can choose between fixed and variable rate financing. The refinancing is available to undergraduates with up to $90,000 in student loan debt, graduate and doctoral students with up to $225,000 in student loan debt, and recipient of professional degrees – including law school and medical school – with up to $300,000 in student loan debt.

“Paying off student loans is a No. 1 priority for many people, including millennials,” said Nitin Mhatre, executive vice president and head of community banking for the Waterbury-based Webster Bank. “We’re offering a user-friendly online solution that gives these borrowers a way to save money and streamline their financing so they can confidently step up to life’s next opportunities.”

Webster Bank has 177 branches and 316 ATMs in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Westchester County.