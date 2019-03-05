Regional towns populate Bloomberg’s richest ZIP code list

Fairfield County and Westchester residents may not have been clamoring for additional confirmation of their region’s affluence, but they received it in a new Bloomberg data analysis of the nation’s richest ZIP codes.

Nine Fairfield County ZIP codes are on the list’s top 100 rankings. On the Connecticut side, Greenwich 06831 placed highest with a 23rd ranking, followed by Greenwich 06830 in 33rd place, Riverside 06878 in 41st place, Darien 06820 in 43rd place, Old Greenwich 068780 in 49th place, New Canaan 06840 in 51st place, Westport 06880 in 81st place, Norwalk 06853 in 85th place and Southport 06890 in 86th place.

Across the border in Westchester, seven ZIP codes made it on the top 100 list. Harrison 10577 ranked highest in 6th place, followed by Rye 10580 in 38th place, Armonk 10504 in 47th place, Chappaqua 10514 in 64th place, Scarsdale 10583 in 75th place, Larchmont 10538 in 85th place and Bedford 10506 in 88th place.

As for the richest ZIP code in the nation, that designation fell to Miami Beach 33019, also known as Fisher Island, where residents generate $2.2 million in average annual income. Seventeen states had at least one richest 100 ZIP code with California and New York each claiming 23 and Connecticut and Massachusetts both contributing nine to the list.