Nestlé Waters North America taps GM exec as chief sustainability officer

Nestlé Waters North America has hired David Tulauskas as vice president and chief sustainability officer. Tulauskas will also serve as a member of the Stamford-based company’s executive team.

Tulauskas comes to Nestlé Waters from General Motors, where he worked for 27 years in a variety of positions, most recently as director of sustainability. At Nestlé Waters, he replaces Nelson Switzer, who left last year to become chief growth officer at Loop Industries.

“The beverage industry is in a unique position to change how Americans think about recycling, packaging, and caring for water and our shared natural resources,” said Tulauskas. “I’m looking forward to implementing and enhancing NWNA’s strong legacy of sustainability efforts and collaborating with my peers and stakeholders to find new ways to care for our planet, communities and operations.”