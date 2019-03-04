Fairfield County’s Giving Day raises record $1.71M for 415 local nonprofits

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation has announced that its sixth annual Fairfield County’s Giving Day event raised a record $1.71 million, a 17 percent increase from last year.

The 24-hour event on Feb. 28 generated a total of 16,576 gifts from 11,742 donors, with funds going to 415 local nonprofits. The top organizations raising the most money on Giving Day 2019 were Curtain Call with $135,515 from 1,045 gifts and prizes, followed by Wildlife in Crisis at $82,110 from 150 gifts and prizes and Chelsea Piers Scholarship Fund at $67,245 from 189 gifts and prizes. LifeBridge Community Services attracted the most donors, totaling 1,117, and raised $60,623 from gifts and prizes.

“This is the sixth year we have witnessed the true spirit of philanthropy in Fairfield County and it was thrilling,” said Juanita James, president and CEO, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation. “Together, members of our community, nonprofit organizations, businesses and media achieved a momentous impact right here at home. We have just witnessed the determination of thousands of our neighbors to create a thriving region for the people and places that are served so admirably by our nonprofit sector. This Giving Day, our region exemplified the motto of Fairfield County’s Community Foundation: Together We Thrive.”