Welcome Center at The Club at Briarcliff Manor opens

More than 125 guests attended the recent grand opening of the Welcome Center at The Club at Briarcliff Manor, a new senior living community. The two-day event provided prospective residents with information on the various retirement living options offered at the facility.

The Club at Briarcliff Manor is scheduled to officially open in late spring. It is set on a wooded site that was once home to the historic Briarcliff Lodge and features a mix of 287 independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments in two interconnected buildings.

The Briarcliff Lodge was a resort hotel built in the early 1900s that was a popular destination for the rich and famous. The 59-acre property is located at 25 Scarborough Road. Its landscaped grounds originally were designed by Frederick Law Olmstead, renowned landscape architect of Central Park.

The developer of The Club at Briarcliff Manor is Senior Lifestyle Corp., based in Chicago, which develops, owns and operates senior housing communities throughout the U.S.