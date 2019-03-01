Dooney & Bourke, the Norwalk-headquartered fashion accessory brand and retailer, has debuted its first mobile app. The company stated that it created the app after learning that 60 percent of its web traffic came from mobile devices.

Working with the mobile commerce platform PredictSpring, the new Dooney & Burke app features unique consumer-focused campaigns including a “Bag of the Week” promotion and “The 12 Days of Dooney” introduction to a dozen new and limited quantity styles from the company’s product line. A new flexible payment option called DooneyPay is being planned for the app’s users.

“While our core competency is designing high-end handbags, we maintain a strong commitment to leveraging technology to enhance our customer experience,” said Peter Beaugard, head of brand strategy of Dooney & Bourke. “As part of that commitment, we knew we needed a fast, personalized native app that would reward our loyal customers with unique product opportunities, promotions, and content. We look at 2019 as the year of ‘social commerce’ and we see the app evolving to incorporate more exclusive editorial content and live ‘limited edition’ sales.”