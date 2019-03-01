Home Fairfield Fanedos Jewelry expands with new store in Fairfield

Fanedos Jewelry expands with new store in Fairfield

Phil Hall
Fanedos Jewelry, a longtime staple of Trumbull’s retail scene, has opened a second location in Fairfield.

Fanedos JewelryThe new store at 525 Tunxis Hill Cut Off takes over the space from Shaw Jewelers, a business that began in Bridgeport in 1943. Harold and Linda Shaw, who took over operations from Harold’s father Samuel Shaw, retired at the end of 2018 and chose to close their business.

Fanedos has operated at Trumbull’s Hawley Lane Mall since 2000. A grand opening event is being planned in Fairfield for later this month.

