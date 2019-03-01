CareBuilders at Home establishes CT presence in Stamford

CareBuilders at Home, a national network of private-duty home care agencies based in New Hyde Park, New York, has opened its first Connecticut location at 750 E. Main St. in Stamford.

The caregiving provider, a private-duty home division of ATC Healthcare Inc., specializes in supplying nonmedical care and home health care services. It will use its Stamford base to serve residents throughout the greater Fairfield County area.

“Residents in this area can now access the myriad services that can help them stay at home and enjoy the comfort and familiarity that they have lived throughout their lives,” said Rob Ruotolo, CBaHome Connecticut President and owner. “CareBuilders at Home is now here to help take care of any daily living tasks that may need a little extra assistance.”

CBaH offers the resources to create and deliver a customized home care plan; provides on-call 24/7 care; and offers care plan packages and payment processing mechanisms, including long-term care, whole life insurance and veterans benefits.

Additional services range from meal preparation, light housekeeping and laundry to medication reminders and ambulation or transferring assistance.

CBaH provides services for all ages and situations, including individuals with diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease or arthritis. Staff members are trained to assist someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia; help with pre/post maternity care; and help those who are recovering from a surgical procedure.