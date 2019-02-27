Ex-PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi named to Amazon board

Indra Nooyi, the former CEO of PepsiCo and co-chairwoman of Gov. Ned Lamont’s

Connecticut Economic Resource Center, has been appointed to the board of directors of Amazon.

Nooyi and co-chair Jim Smith, the former CEO of Webster Bank, were tasked by Lamont to reach out to Amazon after the e-commerce giant canceled its plans to open a second headquarters complex in the Long Island City section of Queens. Amazon did not seek a replacement for the jettisoned Long Island City site.

Nooyi is the second woman and the second woman of color to be added to Amazon’s board this month, joining Starbucks’ Chief Operating Officer Rosalind Brewer. Last year, the company faced criticism from African-American and Hispanic members of Congress for the lack of diversity among its board, which now consists of six men and five women.