The Mason M.V.S. opens in Mamaroneck

Leasing of the 96 apartments at The Mason M.V.S., a new transit-oriented development in Mamaroneck, is underway with the opening of model apartments and a leasing office at 270 Waverly Ave.

The Mason M.V.S., with M.V.S. standing for Mamaroneck Village Station, consists of three buildings containing studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments. In addition, there are four townhomes in the development. The site is about 1,200 feet from the Mamaroneck Metro-North Line train station.

Joel Halpern of Halpern Real Estate Ventures, who has been developing the project with Rosen Development Group, said, “We anticipate a great deal of interest from a wide range of people seeking an active, urban lifestyle that’s easily accessible to both New York City and White Plains, but also only a short walk to downtown Mamaroneck.” Time from Mamaroneck to Grand Central Terminal on the New Haven Line varies from about 45 minutes on a local train to about 40 minutes on a train not making all of the stops, according to the Metro-North timetable.

The marketing and leasing are being handled by The Marketing Directors. Adriene Albert, the company’s CEO, said, “Great attention to every detail has been utilized to ensure a contemporary, industrial design that is both forward-looking but respectful of the neighborhood’s history.” A brick and zinc-clad building façade is used, along with floor-to-ceiling steel casement windows.

Typical net-effective monthly rates, which include one month free on a 13-month lease, are $2,200 for studios, $2,595 for a one-bedroom and $3,440 for two bedrooms. Among the amenities are a fitness center, residents lounge with billiards, private conference center and covered parking. All of the apartments have washers and dryers.