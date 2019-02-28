Aventri debuts self-service color badge printer

Aventri, a Norwalk-headquartered event management software provider, has released BadgeNow, which the company is promoting as the first self-service color badge printer.

Designed to offer a speedy onsite check-in process at events and conferences, BadgeNow integrates with Aventri’s registration platform and can be connected to Wi-Fi, 4G or Ethernet. The software can enable badge printing remotely or onsite from any device, phone or laptop running Aventri’s mobile, admin or self-service check-in software.

BadgeNow also allows event planners to add any attendee detail from Aventri Registration, such as the attendee’s category to be printed directly on the badge in addition to the attendee’s name and company affiliation.

“After acquiring ITN International in the fall of 2018, we started working on developing a product that would give our clients much needed time back on their check-in process at events,” said Brian Friedman, vice president of digital innovation at Aventri.